Police investigate 29th homicide after woman's body found

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 29th homicide of 2019, after a woman's body was found inside a downtown home on Saturday.

Officers were called to the residence on Balmoral Street, between Sargent and Cumberland Avenues, at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an injured woman.

Police found her body when they arrived and are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to called the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).