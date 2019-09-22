Skip to Main Content
Police investigate 29th homicide after woman's body found
Manitoba

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 29th homicide of 2019, after a woman's body was found inside a downtown home on Saturday.

Police were called to this home on Balmoral Street at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Fernand Detillieux/CBC)

Officers were called to the residence on Balmoral Street, between Sargent and Cumberland Avenues, at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an injured woman.

Police found her body when they arrived and are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to called the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police say a woman's body was found inside this home on Balmoral Street. (Fernand Detillieux/CBC)
