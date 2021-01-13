Bears on Barrington: Winnipeg woman builds exhibit of polar bear snow sculptures on front lawn

What started with a snowman has evolved into a polar bear paradise.

Vinora Bennett, a mother of three who lives in Winnipeg's St. Vital area, built a snowman earlier this winter. But she yearned to branch out and build more.

"I went online and I saw this picture of two snow bears," she said. "I tried it and it worked, so it went from there."

For about a week, Bennett has built polar bears from snow on her front yard on Barrington Avenue. There are over a dozen sculptures on her lawn now.

When CBC News spoke with Bennett Wednesday, she was working on another bear sculpture that she plans to call "Lazy Bear," because it will be sleeping on the snow with its rear end sticking up.

The Bears on Barrington all started after Bennett built a snowman earlier this winter. (Megan Godard/CBC)

"They all have their own characters. One is bigger than the other. There are some aggressive ones, there some friendly ones, there are cuddly ones, there are momma bears, baby bears," said Bennett.

"It's just a mixture of everything."

The exhibit is dubbed "Bears on Barrington." Its popularity in the neighbourhood is part of the reason Bennett continues adding to it, she said.

The bears have various characteristics, Bennett says. On Wednesday, she was working on another polar bear sculpture that she's calling 'Lazy Bear.' (Megan Godard/CBC)

Many people stopped by the property once the first few bears were built. Many took photos, waved or gave a thumbs up to her through the window, or honked their horns while driving by, she said.

"It puts a smile on somebody else's face, so I just kept on going. I wasn't expecting to get this much attention," said Bennett.

"It's a little bit overwhelming, but it's fun."

The polar bears have also allowed Bennett to meet neighbours and others living in the community, she added.

"Had I known it was going to be this awesome, I would have done it a long time ago. It's such a cool experience."