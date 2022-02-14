Fire crews fight blaze in vacant south Point Douglas building

Winnipeg firefighters are battling a blaze in a vacant building in south Point Douglas that has shut down parts of Higgins Avenue.

Large plumes of grey smoke poured into the air from the building on Point Douglas Avenue, where fire crews have been since about 10 a.m. Monday.

Police have blocked off a section of Higgins near the Louise Bridge. Southbound traffic from the Louise Bridge is being rerouted down Sutherland Avenue, and northbound Higgins traffic is being directed to Annabella Street.

Crews were expected to remain at the scene into the afternoon, a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service spokesperson said in an email at about noon.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters douse the blaze on Point Douglas Avenue. Crews were expected to remain at the scene into the afternoon on Monday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

