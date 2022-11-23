City to plow Winnipeg residential streets after complaints

Plowing of Winnipeg's residential streets is set to begin Thursday, following complaints by the public and a city councillor.

Cleaning will start Thursday morning at 7 a.m. "to improve overall roadway conditions," the city said in a news release.

About 300 pieces of equipment will be used for the operation, which is scheduled to end Saturday night.

A residential parking ban will be in effect from Thursday at 7 a.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m.

The snow-clearing schedule is as follows:

Nov. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in zones D, G, H, P, S.

Nov. 24 from 7 p.m. to Nov. 25 at 7 a.m. in zones E, F, J, K, L, N, R, T.

Nov. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in zones B, I, M, O, Q, U.

Nov. 25 from 7 p.m. to Nov. 26 at 7 a.m. in zones A, V.

Nov. 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in zone C.

Residents are advised to check their snow zone letter as approximately 18,000 addresses have been shifted to another letter this season.

A number of residential streets in Winnipeg are filled with soft mashed-potato-like snow due to mild weather. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Vehicles parked in violation of the ban could face a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early) and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed or has already been cleared.

Those parked in violation will receive tickets in the mail, rather than on the windshield of their vehicle. Anyone who believes their vehicle may have been towed is asked to contact 311 for help locating it.

The announcement about the plow operation comes in the wake of complaints about the condition of residential streets, many of which are sloppy with soft mashed-potato-like snow due to mild weather. Normally the snow would be packed down and frozen.

The messy conditions this year prompted Cindy Gilroy, councillor for the Daniel McIntyre ward, to say the city needs to reconsider its snow-clearing strategy, which leaves residential streets as the lowest priority.

Many people in her ward rely on cycling or walking to get around and the roads in some places make that extremely difficult, she said. People with mobility issues can find it nearly impossible.

"Right now we're seeing a lot of people actually getting stuck because of how we prioritize," Gilroy said on Tuesday.

Ken Allen, spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg public works department, said in an email earlier in the week that there were no plans yet to plow side roads as "the majority of residential streets have been found to be passable."

Mia Douchant, who sold her car a couple of years back and now cycles as her main mode of transportation, rejected Allen's determination, saying she has to push her bike down her street until she can get to a plowed road and start biking.

"It's not fine," she said on Tuesday.

CBC News has reached out to the city about what changed the earlier decision not to plow residential streets. No response has yet been received.