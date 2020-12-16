Winnipeg fields, playgrounds reopen under latest public health orders

City of Winnipeg playgrounds and athletic fields are open as of Tuesday, after being closed for more than a month due to pandemic public health orders.

Public workers have already started removing signage saying the areas were closed, Mayor Brian Bowman said, following new orders posted last week.

"To be clear, playgrounds and athletic fields are open while the process unfolds," Bowman said.

"I'm very pleased that residents will now have more options available to them to get outside and and to get active safely."

Playgrounds and athletic fields have been closed in Winnipeg since Nov. 10, as Manitoba prepared to enter the red, or critical, level on the province's pandemic response scale.

After new orders took effect Friday, Bowman said the city got clarity from the province confirming the areas are now allowed to be open.

More information on the recreational activities allowed under the orders can also be found on the city's website, Bowman said.

"These activities include things like walking trails, groom cross-country skiing and cycling," he said at a news conference Tuesday.

"I encourage residents to review this web page if you plan to engage in any of these or other outdoor activities."

Bowman urged all Winnipeggers to follow public health advice to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"I also want to underscore for our residents to continue to practise the fundamentals if you're venturing out of your homes and into these public spaces," he said.

"Stay home if you're sick and wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance."