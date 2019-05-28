Winnipeg's mayor gets no advance copy of provincial report into city development practices

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has received no advance copy of a provincial report that scrutinizes the development practices of his city.

The province will publicly release its interim report on Winnipeg's planning, zoning and permitting processes this afternoon, which the city has criticized an unnecessary political exercise.

The strained relationship between the two governments has played out in the release of this report.

Bowman asked for an embargoed copy in advance, but the province had not responded to the request as of Tuesday morning.

Invitation by text message

The mayor discovered on Monday afternoon from reading a news release that the province would offer an advance briefing, his office said, and only received an invitation a half-hour later in a text message from Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton.

The mayor's office said Bowman should be receiving advance notice more than 24 hours in advance. His Tuesday schedule is already filled with a tourism awards ceremony and a flight to Quebec City for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities meeting.

Premier Brian Pallister has bristled at suggestions the province's review of the city's development practices is politically motivated. He's said the work of the group of civil servants shouldn't be prejudged.

The finding comes only weeks after the province announced an arm's-length body would study how quickly construction projects are approved and inspected by the city. The review is also looking at land-use and development practices in other municipalities, planning districts, Manitoba Hydro and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The province has argued that economic growth is being stifled by a burdensome permit process.

The review is being conducted by the Treasury Board secretariat comprising civil servants who report to a committee of cabinet.