Winnipeg scientist might miss opportunity to study at Oxford after funding falls short

Members of Winnipeg's science community are banding together to try to help one of its stars achieve her dream of studying at Oxford University in England.

Physicist and educator Kyla Smith was accepted into a PhD program at the prestigious university and hopes it will help her change the way physics is taught in Canadian schools, but she's having trouble finding enough funding to cover the hefty cost.

Her friend and fellow scientist Seema Goel has started a fundraising drive to help raise $37,000 for Smith's first-year tuition.

"Kyla is a person who gives tremendously," Goel said in an interview with Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's morning show Information Radio.

"She is definitely a helper and it's pretty hard, I think, for her to be in a situation where she can't access this kind of education, and it's our turn to help her."

Countries around the world are experiencing a physics teacher shortage and Smith wants to study that and how physics is being taught in schools, which no one in Canada is currently studying, Smith said.

"And so there are people looking at that at Oxford and in the UK, and I'd love to go and study under them and bring that back to Canada," she said.

"It's a huge dream. Just to be accepted is incredible and going would be amazing. It's almost hard to actually fathom."

Physics and education

Smith grew up in British Columbia and worked two jobs to put herself through two undergraduate degrees, one a double major in English and physics and another in education, specializing in classroom diversity, says a GoFundMe page set up by Goel.

After graduating she worked abroad, teaching high school physics and math in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and English literature in Jiaxing, China.

She came back to Canada to get her master's degree at the University of Manitoba. As part of her studies, she designed a new type of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine that uses a silent radio frequency waves instead of field gradients, which make loud banging noises that cause anxiety for many patients inside the machines.

Smith has won multiple awards and also organized outreach events to bring school kids to the university to experience science.

Smith, left, poses with field trip guides during an outreach event bringing school kids to the University of Manitoba to experience science. (GoFundMe)

The total cost of a PhD at Oxford is about $120,000, Smith said. Living costs are an additional $20,000 per year and PhD students are only allowed to work up to eight hours per week.

She plans to use all her savings and applied for student loans and scholarships, but there are problems finding funding for her particular field of study, Goel said.

"Even though Kyla is a very accomplished student and has won many awards and all of those things, the scholarships are not available in the very particular circumstance that she's in," Goel said.

"We can produce students who can get in anywhere in the world, but once they have that opportunity, we can't fund them to get there."

If Smith can't raise enough money for her first year by the end of the summer, she will lose her spot and will need to apply again.

If she's successful, she plans to apply for other scholarships and funding to cover the remainder of the tuition costs.