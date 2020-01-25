'Help your country': Winnipeg non-profit working to raise funds for Filipino victims of volcano, earthquake

A Winnipeg non-profit has teamed up with the supermarket Seafood City to raise money for people in the Phillipines impacted by the active Taal volcano.

More than 125,000 people have fled from their homes after the volcano erupted more on Jan. 12, covering many communities in Batangas province near Manila, in a blanket of ash. Thousands are now living in emergency shelters in anticipation of a larger eruption.

The Winnipeg non-profit Tulong kaBayan held a fundraiser on Saturday to try to help those dealing with the aftermath of that erruption, and of earthquakes that hit the Philippines in October and December.

When translated from Tagalog to English, the group's name is a simple call to action: "Help your country," said Orlando Marcelino, president of Tulong kaBayan.

Jocelyn Bacchus said donated funds will help victims like her family, whose home was destroyed by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in December. (Submitted by Jocelyn Bacchus)

"It also means 'my countrymen, please help,'" he added.

Tulong kaBayan was formed in December to help families in the Philippines affected by the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao Island in October.

On Saturday, the group hosted a donation drive at Seafood City, a bustling Filipino grocery store on McPhillips Street, with music and prizes, and encouraging shoppers to spare a dollar for people back home.

The supermarket will collect donations at its tills all week.

Rowena Hernandez, who helped with the fundraiser, worked as a social worker for 10 years in the Taal region, and has relatives and friends affected by the disaster.

"I saw people who was really struggling. My heart really was torn into pieces. So in my own little way I'd like to give my time to put an event so that we can help people," she said through tears.

"It's a horrible area right now. They don't have houses. All their livelihood is gone."

The area around the volcano had been rich for reforestation and fishing, but all of that is now devastated, she said. People are unable to return to homes blanketed by ash, and there's an ongoing threat that the volcano will erupt again.

"A lot of people, they don't have livelihood anymore. This is the third week. And people are already telling me that they don't have something to eat in the evacuation areas."



She said several more fundraising events will happen over the coming weeks.

Taal is one of the smallest volcanoes in the world, but is the second most active in the Philippines.

Tulong kaBayan will be collecting funds and hosting more events to provide relief to families in the Philippines. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Jocelyn Bacchus has several members of her immediate family displaced by the 6.9 earthquake that hit without warning on Dec. 14 in Davao del Sur, Mindanao province.



"It really devastated me when I found out that they are in one of the worst scenarios of their lives because their house collapsed," she said.

She has given them all the money she could, she said, but donated funds from groups like Tylong kaBayan go a long way for those left with nothing.

"They are relying on relief goods, donations — because they lose their jobs, lose their livelihoods. There's no house to live in, so they're staying in tents," she said.

"It really helps me. Brothers and sisters is not just by blood. Who is there for you? And help you in your time of need? Those are your real family."

All proceeds raised by Seafood City and Tulong kaBayan will go to an international non-profit, ABS-CBN Foundation, to help people affected by the volcano and the earthquakes.

Joanne Viviezca of Tulong kaBayan said they have asked ABS-CBN to send proof that affected people have received donations, such as photographs or videos of people receiving blankets, food or water.

The Taal volcano has remained at alert Level 4, the second-highest warning, indicating a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.