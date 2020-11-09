Revera's information on Maples care home 'less than accurate' during weekend crisis: WRHA

Revera, the company that owns Maples Long Term Care Home, provided "less than accurate" information to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) over the weekend about staffing at the home, the health authority's president said Monday.



Only seven of 19 scheduled health-care aides were present at the Maples home after 7:30 on Friday night, the WRHA confirmed — despite earlier information provided by the for-profit company that owns the home that the shift was close to fully staffed during a crisis that saw eight people die in 48 hours.

Provincial officials then told Manitobans about the staffing levels in a news briefing.

"It's really unfortunate that we're here today to have to correct that record," Kaminski said. "It certainly was not fulsome information provided by Revera, and which we then passed on."

Eight people died over 48 hours at the home, which is the site of the province's largest care home COVID-19 outbreak, after the condition of several residents with COVID-19 deteriorated rapidly on Friday night, Kaminski said. Multiple paramedics and ambulances were called to the home Friday to assess at least a dozen residents.

On Saturday, health officials from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Revera told the public 13 of 15 health aides were on-staff that night. That was based on information from Revera's regional vice-president, Kaminski said.

But after representatives from the Canadian Union of Public Employees disputed that claim, Kaminski said she pressed for more detail Monday morning, and learned that 12 of the 19 health-care aides scheduled to work from 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. were not present on Friday.

Four people were unable to come to work because they were self-isolating, Kaminski said. A further eight people called in sick.

More to come