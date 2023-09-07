Manitoba family holds onto hope for son, 17, in coma after serious crash on Perimeter Highway

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details and images.

It's a very different start to the school year than the Rayner family was hoping for. Instead of watching their 17-year-old son start his first day of university, the family is sitting by the teen's hospital bed, waiting for him to come out of a coma.

"I just want my boy to open his eyes and just [say] an 'I love you mom,' That's all I want," Carrie Rayner said.

On Aug. 27 in the early afternoon, Devon Rayner was involved in a serious collision that left him in a medically induced coma.

RCMP said Devon was driving southbound on the Perimeter Highway when he made a left-hand turn at the Highway 15 junction, and he was struck by a northbound semi.

"We heard the first set of sirens [from our house]… and about 15 minutes after that the RCMP came flying in, honking their horn to get us outside. It was horrible," Carrie said.

Carrie said all police could tell them at the time was the driver had non-life threatening injuries.

She and her husband rushed from their home just outside the city to the Health Sciences Centre where she said Devon was already intubated in a resuscitation room.

"We get to the hospital and the whole side of his head … it was just a bloody mess. It was gross. It was horrible," she said. He was "ventilated and he couldn't open his eyes."

Devon has a brain bleed and damage, and has been having seizures. His mom said he also has 15-20 staples in the side of his head, stitches on his chin, a collapsed lung and he's lost some teeth.

"He's full of IV's. There's just IV's and tubes everywhere," she said.

Carrie said it was a shocking state to see her son in. She had seen him just hours before the crash, when he was leaving the house for work and the two were joking about his lunch.

"He had two hot dogs in [two] Ziploc's each and I said 'only four hot dogs?' and he goes 'yeah I ran out of buns,'" she recalled. "And I swear that's not going to be the last thing he says to me. I refuse to have that as the last thing."

Community rallying support

Devon recently graduated high school and was going to be starting his undergraduate degree at University of Manitoba this week, pursuing his passion in computer science.

He got his driver's licence a month ago and his mom said he was very excited. He'd been fixing up a car he bought off his sister.

"He was going to be driving his friends [to university]. They were all going to be paying for the gas and they were all going to go to school together," she said. "Now they're visiting him in the hospital instead."

Devon and a group of his friends at high school graduation. (Submitted by Carrie Rayner)

His mom said the family has been filled with love and support from friends, family, colleagues and strangers. Friends encouraged the family to start a GoFundMe to help pay for anything Devon may need during his recovery.

"This is a pain unimaginable and I would never wish upon anyone. Devon has a long road ahead of him. I'd like to raise money in efforts to ease the bills of my parents while they stay with him at his bedside," his sister Courtney wrote on the fundraising page.

"But most importantly I'd like to raise money for Devon to help with all the medical expenses and his road to recovery," she said.

The account reached more than $10,000 within 24 hours.

Carrie said people have been dropping off food to the family almost daily and the freezer is full. They've had help covering the cost of parking at the hospital and gas for the roughly 90-minute round trip they often take multiple times a day.

Devon Rayner is intubated in hospital and in a medically-induced coma. (Submitted by Carrie Rayner)

"Everybody always says it takes a village to raise kids, right," she said. "The village stepped up."

Devon's boss and other local businesses have brought over food and donations to help the family out. A group of Devon's friends are also planning a big surprise for him.

"All the boys are getting together and buying him a new car. They've already got it picked out," she said.

Carrie joked she's going to make Devon wear a helmet and said he can't drive it until he's 40. She said she has to find the humour and look for the small victories each day in his recovery to keep her from crying.

The RCMP said investigation into the crash is still ongoing, there are still witnesses that need to be spoken to.

The driver of the semi, a 58-year-old man from Lloydminster, Alta., was not injured in the collision.