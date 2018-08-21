Winnipeg pastor charged with sex crimes in California

A Winnipeg church says a former pastor has been arrested by California police and charged with allegedly trying to set up a meeting to have sex with a minor.

Arrest records of the Arroyo Grande Police Department say Nathan George Rieger, 53, was arrested on Aug. 10. He was charged with arranging to meet with a minor for a sexual act and meeting with a minor for a sexual act.

Rieger has worked as a pastor for the Winnipeg Centre Vineyard Church on Main Street. The church released a statement Tuesday saying Rieger, who had worked there for 19 years, had resigned his position.

The church, which regularly ministers to vulnerable people in the core area, "was not prepared for this news which was given to the congregation last Sunday morning," the statement says.

"The church is transcending the challenges of this development and is optimistic that the impact we have on the goodness of our community will continue. Our commitment to the social and spiritual well-being of our parish and surrounding community will continue to thrive."