Outbreak at Winnipeg personal care home grows to include 7 residents

Seven residents of Winnipeg's Parkview Place personal care home have tested positive for COVID-19, after one staff member tested positive for the disease last week.

Two residents of the downtown care home tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend and five residents tested positive on Monday, according to a letter signed by Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer of Revera Inc., the company that oversees the home.

The announcement comes after an outbreak was declared when a staff member tested positive on Wednesday. The worker is still at home in self-isolation, Collins said.

More testing has been done and the results are pending.

"Revera continues to do everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at our long-term care homes and retirement residences," Collins said in the letter.

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, residents who have tested positive are eating their meals in their rooms and the care home management has restructured meal and recreation times to promote physical distancing, Collins said.

Enhanced cleaning is also being done and visitation is restricted to essential visits only.

It's the second time the care home in Winnipeg's Central Park area has had a case of COVID-19. A worker there first tested positive for the illness in early April.

Parkview Place is one of six personal care homes in Winnipeg currently elevated to the critical or red level on the province's colour-coded pandemic response system.

The Parkview Place cluster is affecting more residents than any other personal care home outbreak in the province.

As of last week, six residents had tested positive in the Bethesda Place outbreak in Steinbach and four had died. Only one person was considered an active case at that time.