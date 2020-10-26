Parkview Place staffing the biggest concern as health authority makes 24 recommendations after inspection

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has made 24 recommendations to management of Parkview Place, the personal care home that's the site of Manitoba's deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak.

The largest concern at the home is staffing, said Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer for the health authority, at a virtual news conference on Monday.

The care home owned by for-profit company Revera currently has staffing levels that amount to 3.16 hours of care a day per resident, Trinidad said Monday, compared to a health authority "baseline" of 3.6 staff hours per resident day.

In the fiscal year 2019-20, the care home averaged 3.8 hours of care a day per resident, said a statement from Revera earlier this month.

"We have been working with them to really bolster their staffing," Trinidad said.

The recommendations were made as part of an inspection last week and cover a range of issues, including staffing, resident care and infection prevention and control practices, Trinidad said.

The care home has completed or taken action on all of the recommendations, she said.

That includes work on staffing that Trinidad called "very innovative."

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority staff who inspected the care home last week found multiple deficiencies, including a lack of cleaning, lack of staff knowledge of outbreak protocols, and insufficient staffing. It was the first time WRHA workers had been inside the facility since March.

More than 90 residents of the home have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was announced on Sept. 15. Parkview currently houses 220 residents.

As of Sunday afternoon, 17 people linked to the home had died of COVID-19.

On Friday, Revera said it hired Dynacare to test all residents of the home, in an effort to speed up testing and bolster efforts to control spread.