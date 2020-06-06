City of Winnipeg projects $4 million shortfall in parking revenue as Winnipeggers stay home

The City of Winnipeg expects to lose more than $4 million in parking revenue as Winnipeggers and their vehicles stay home due to COVID-19.

Just $230,000 in on-street parking revenue was raised during April and May, according to the city.

That's down from $1.44 million during the same two months of 2019.

The city originally expected to raise $23.9 million of street parking revenues this year.

