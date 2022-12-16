Residential snow clearing begins in Winnipeg Sunday
Vehicles left on streets may receive tickets or get towed
The City of Winnipeg will start clearing snow from residential streets on Sunday morning, requiring motorists to find somewhere else to park their vehicles.
A residential plowing operation will begin Sunday at 7 a.m. and will continue until Tuesday at 7 p.m., the city said on Friday.
You can find out if your street will be affected by looking up your address on this city site, using the city's Know Your Zone app or contacting 311.
The city has changed the boundaries of some snow-clearing zones this year. It plans to clear snow according to the following schedule:
- Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zones E, G, I, P and S.
- Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 a.m.: Zones B, F, J, L, N, R, T and U.
- Monday, Dec. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zones A, H, K, M, O and Q.
- Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 a.m.: Zones C and V.
- Monday, Dec. 20, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zone D.
Vehicles left on the street where a parking ban is in place may get a $200 ticket and could be towed to a nearby street. The city uses automated licence plate recognition to identify those cars. Most tickets will be sent in the mail.
If you can't find your car after it's been towed, call or email 311.
You can also contact 311 to report a street that should have been plowed but was not cleared.
The city uses about 300 machines to clear snow and advises drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to steer clear of the vehicles.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?