Residential snow clearing begins in Winnipeg Sunday

The City of Winnipeg will start clearing snow from residential streets on Sunday morning, requiring motorists to find somewhere else to park their vehicles.

A residential plowing operation will begin Sunday at 7 a.m. and will continue until Tuesday at 7 p.m., the city said on Friday.

You can find out if your street will be affected by looking up your address on this city site, using the city's Know Your Zone app or contacting 311.

The city has changed the boundaries of some snow-clearing zones this year. It plans to clear snow according to the following schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zones E, G, I, P and S.

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 a.m.: Zones B, F, J, L, N, R, T and U.

Monday, Dec. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zones A, H, K, M, O and Q.

Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 a.m.: Zones C and V.

Monday, Dec. 20, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zone D.

Vehicles left on the street where a parking ban is in place may get a $200 ticket and could be towed to a nearby street. The city uses automated licence plate recognition to identify those cars. Most tickets will be sent in the mail.

If you can't find your car after it's been towed, call or email 311.

You can also contact 311 to report a street that should have been plowed but was not cleared.

The city uses about 300 machines to clear snow and advises drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to steer clear of the vehicles.