Property and planning committee rejects Parker lands development

The Parker lands development has hit another hurdle in the property's 11-year history with Winnipeg's city hall as councillors on the property, planning and development committee voted against allowing the plan to proceed.

The decision could signal more legal battles for the city on a file that has already seen a judge hold it in contempt of court for not holding a hearing on the development as ordered following an earlier court proceeding.

The vote Thursday was not unanimous and one councillor left before it happened, citing serious concerns about legal issues surrounding the decision.

"I am not confident we are in compliance with the judge's orders.… I will be departing and not voting at all," Waverley West Coun. Janice Lukes told her colleagues on the committee before walking out.

The development plan and rezoning moves to the city's executive policy committee meeting on Friday, potentially setting the stage for more drama.

Developer Andrew Marquess and his lawyer Dave Hill persuaded a judge to find the city in contempt of court for not proceeding with a hearing on the plan for the Parker lands development. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Winnipeg developer Andrew Marquess has fought the city in two court actions as the administration has rejected his plans for the property.

In one, he accused the city of changing the process as he was going through it, and a judge ordered the city to hold a hearing on the development.

In a separate court case, Marquess alleges abuse of power by the city during the process. He's asking for at least $30 million in damages as compensation for lost revenue due to delays of his project planned for the Parker lands, just west of Pembina Highway and south of the CN Railway line, in Fort Garry.

Marquess obtained the property in 2009 in a heavily scrutinized land swap with the city, which wanted some of Marquess's property for the Southwest Transitway, which now runs alongside the planned development.

Property, planning and development staff say the plan for the site is inadequate and missing important content and doesn't meet the city's "land use mix criteria."

St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard and Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Sherri Rollins supported recommendations from the city's planning department and rejected rezoning the 47 acres.

"This plan is not ready yet. There are a number of issues with it that need to be worked out, [but] we can hear it again," Allard said.

Waverely West Coun. Janice Lukes left the committee hearing over concerns about legal issues with the developer. (Sean Kavanagh/CBC News )

Committee chair Brian Mayes carefully criticized his fellow councillors' decision to reject the plan, mindful of the legal implications of what was said at the meeting.

Mayes said there has been "very, very little development around the rapid transit corridor, despite its price tag over $450 million and promises of 'transit-oriented development.'"

The St. Vital councillor also took aim at inconsistencies in how councillors voted on planning and zoning issues.

"We are quite fine with a certain level of vagueness with a number of votes, but here we are demanding grammatical changes and sentences to be rewritten, and I am not sure why," Mayes said.

A spokesperson for Marquess said a response to the decision will be forthcoming.