Parts of Winnipeg park along Red River taped off; water rescue unit on scene

A large portion of a park near Winnipeg's Riverview neighbourhood is taped off, and the police water rescue unit and several police cruisers are on scene.

Police officers and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call about suspicious circumstances near Churchill High School on Hay Street shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police told CBC News will be able to provide more information about the situation some time this afternoon, but much of Don Gerrie Park is taped off between Churchill Drive and the Red River.

The WPS water rescue unit is on scene, as are several police cruisers. Officers can be seen placing evidence markers around the area.

There is no traffic blockade in the area.

Police could be seen placing evidence markers around parts of the park Monday morning. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

