Paramedics rescue injured worker at Winnipeg construction site

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health will be investigating an incident at an excavation site in Winnipeg, after paramedics rescued an injured construction worker there Tuesday morning, says a news release.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call about an injured person, who was incapacitated, at a construction site in the 100 block of Girton Boulevard, in the Old Tuxedo area.

When crews arrived, they found an injured construction worker at the bottom of the site.

The WFPS technical rescue task force secured the injured worker into a rescue basket. The team then used a rope system, which was anchored to a WFPS aerial ladder truck, to hoist the patient from the site, the release says.

The injured worker was assessed and treated by paramedics who were on the scene, then they were sent hospital in stable condition.

The incident will be investigated by Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health.