Winnipeg poised to sell Pantages Playhouse Theatre for $530K

The City of Winnipeg is poised to sell the Pantages Playhouse Theatre to new owners who would continue operating the heritage property as a performing-arts venue and may develop its plaza along Main Street.

Next week, city council's property committee will consider a recommendation by city staff to sell the 105-year-old Market Avenue theatre for $530,000 to buyers Alex Boersma and Lars Nicholson.

The city began entertaining proposals for the property last June, with a stated preference for those that would continue operating the theatre.

In a report to council, city real-estate negotiator Julian Roberts says Boersma and Nicholson would do that.

​"The proponent has negotiated a potential partnership with a facility manager to continue to operate the subject city property as a theatre, will offer affordable office space to performing arts groups, and intends to explore the potential for additional development on the site," Roberts says in the report.

The 105-year-old Pantages was once a major focal point of the North American theatre circuit. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The additional development would take place on a plaza at the corner Main Street and Market Avenue, but leave room for Bloody Saturday, a piece of public art that is being installed to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Winnipeg General Strike.

"The city will be granted an easement over the northerly corner of the subject city property for installation and maintenance of the artwork," the report says.

The sale requires approval from property committee next week and then executive policy committee and council as a whole later in March.