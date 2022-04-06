Winnipeg painter's first-hand experience with conflict colours his new exhibition

A mother cradles her infant as bombs fall behind her. Her eyes are closed as the baby sleeps in her arms. This child was meant to be born into a world of hope and peace and love and serenity. Instead, war.

Bistyek, the artist responsible for the painting, knows war, and he didn't choose to meet it. Now 25 years old and living in Winnipeg, with pierced ears and wide eyes, Bistyek was once a child in Afrin, a Kurdish village in the northern part of Syria. He lived there, until war made him live elsewhere. Now, he lives here.

