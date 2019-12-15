One person in unstable condition after driver gets trapped in burning vehicle

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition Saturday night after a driver got trapped inside a vehicle that caught fire, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.

Around 9:42, fire crews responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Rothesay Street and Donwood Drive, just off Chief Peguis Trail.

Once on scene, crews found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They quickly put out the fire and freed the driver. Paramedics took one person to hospital in unstable condition, the release said.

Crews also responded to another fire in a one-and-a-half storey house on St. Johns Avenue between McKenzie and Parr streets.

Around 3:19 a.m. Sunday, crews arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from the house. An interior offensive attack was launched and the fire was declared under control at 3:53 a.m, the release said.

No injuries were reported, and crews did not find anyone inside when they searched the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.