Outdoor pools reopen in Winnipeg — but you've got to book a time in advance

Winnipeggers looking for relief from the sweltering heat can now go for an outdoor dip, but COVID-19 precautions require people to book swim times in advance.

There are 10 outdoor public pools and wading pools open starting Friday.

The following pools are now available for bookings:

Kildonan Park outdoor pool, 2015 Main St.

Broadway wading pool, 185 Young St.

Dakota wading pool, 1188 Dakota St.

Home Playground wading pool, 772 Sargent Ave.

Kapyong wading pool, 340 Amherst St.

McKittrick wading pool, 790 Rathgar Ave.

Robert A. Steen wading pool, 980 Palmerston Ave.

River Osborne wading pool, 466 Gertrude Ave.

Sturgeon Heights wading pool, 210 Rita St.

Walsall wading pool, 2099 Manitoba Ave.

There are a number of things to keep in mind before you go.

First, swimmers are asked to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms . If you're sick, don't go.

You also can't just show up. Swimmers must register in advance for two-hour swim blocks.

The blocks are offered on a week-by-week basis, the city said in a news release on Friday. New swim blocks will be added online every Thursday.

You can register on the city's website or by calling 311 .

Swimmers also have to come already dressed in trunks or a swimsuit. Lockers won't be available.

If you need a life-jacket, water wings or a chair, you may want to bring your own. There will be limited supplies of these things on hand at the pools, the city said.

There will be hand-sanitizing stations at each entrance, the city said.

Capacities are being limited to ensure physical distancing is possible. Everyone has to remain at least two metres apart unless they're from the same household, the city said.

Pools and wading pools will be shut down for 30 minutes between each two-hour swim block so staff can clean and disinfect the area.

Staggered openings of other outdoor pools will continue as amenities are approved.

The city has also provided video tutorials for how to sign up for an online account and reserve swim times: