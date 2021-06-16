Get ready for the big splash: Some Winnipeg outdoor pools reopening as early as June 25

Four of Winnipeg's city-run pools will be open to the public in the next 10 days.

The first outdoor pools to reopen on June 25 will be at Kildonan Park, Transcona Aquatic Park, St. Vital and Westdale, Jay Shaw, the city's assistant chief of emergency management, told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

Mayor Brian Bowman says that decision was made under the assumption that Manitoba's next set of public health orders won't bring in new restrictions that will affect the city's plan.

"We haven't heard anything to the contrary yet, but we'll continue to seek the clarity and adjust as necessary," Bowman said at the news conference.

Under the province's current pandemic rules, people are only allowed to gather in groups of up to five in outdoor public spaces. Those restrictions will remain in place until June 26.

Those rules were tweaked earlier this month to allow people to use sites such as outdoor pools and spray pads to cool off if they aren't able to stay cool at home during the province's heat wave.

Capacity at pools that reopen for recreation will be reduced to adhere to Manitoba's current public health orders, and people will be able to pre-book two-hour swim blocks at the heated pools like they could last summer, Shaw says.

That's encouraged, since there's no guarantee of drop-in space because of capacity restrictions, the city said in a news release.

Those blocks will be offered on a weekly basis, with reservations allowed to be made until up to 10 p.m. the day before the reservation time — as long as there's space. New swim blocks will be added every Thursday, the release says.

Booking will start for those slots on Monday through the City of Winnipeg's Leisure Online system . Swimmers can also reserve their spots by calling 311 or booking blocks on-site as pools open, the city says.

The rest of the city's outdoor pools will open on June 28. Most will also require pre-booking, except the Freight House, Windsor Park and Happyland pools, which will be drop-in only.

Lockers won't be available, so people need to come prepared to swim. There will only be limited use of change rooms, washrooms and showers, the city says.

Spray pad hours expanding, wading pools reopening

Starting June 26, the hours of operation at Winnipeg spray pads will be expanded so those sites run from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., the city says.

City-run wading pools will also open starting July 1.

The first of those sites to open will be at Dakota Park, McKittrick Park, Central Park Westdale, operating from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The rest of the city's wading pools will open the next day according to their own operating schedules and as long as weather allows, the city says.

Limited use of washrooms will be available there, too.

The city is also recalling roughly 360 staff from its community services department to help with the changes, Shaw says. Those workers had previously been temporarily redeployed or laid off.

Because those staff members are coming back to work, the city will be phasing out its community service ambassador program by June 26, shaw says.

Shaw says he believes those are the last of the city's community service workers being brought back to work.

People will be asked to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms when booking appointments and before entering pools. Anyone showing symptoms of the illness won't be allowed to enter, the city says.

Pool rentals and private services still won't be allowed at outdoor pools — which means no swimming lessons or Aquafit classes for now.