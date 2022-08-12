Most Winnipeg wading pools to close before the end of August

Most of the City of Winnipeg's wading pools will close for the season before the Labour Day weekend, the city said in a Thursday news release.

The city has struggled with a shortage of lifeguards, which has forced it to scale back some programming this summer.

Fifty-five city wading pools will close for the season between Aug. 17 and 26, according to the city's website.

The city's news release said four others will remain open until Monday, Sept. 5:

Central Park.

Dakota Park.

McKittrick Park.

St. John's Park.

Four of the city's nine outdoor pools will close at the end of day on Friday, Sept. 2:

Fort Garry Lions.

Happyland.

Windsor Park.

Provencher.

The other five will remain open until the end of day on Monday, Sept. 5:

Freight House.

Kildonan Park.

St. Vital.

Transcona Aquatic Park.

Westdale.

Spray pads will be open until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, the city says.