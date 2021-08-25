Accused arsonist in fatal fire told judges he wanted to turn his life around

A Winnipeg man arrested after an Osborne Village shopkeeper died in what police say was an intentionally set fire told a court in 2018 he would end up dead "or in jail for a long period of time" if he didn't turn his life around.

Sixty-year-old Jung Ja Shin died Aug. 15 after she was pulled from a fire at the E-Mart convenience store at 157 Scott St., where she lived in a second-storey apartment with her son.

