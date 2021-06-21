Hundreds line up outside Winnipeg pharmacy for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

People started lining up outside the Shoppers Drug Mart in Osborne Village on Sunday evening in the hope of getting a walk-in dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

The first person in line arrived at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

By Monday morning, hundreds of people were in the lineup, which eventually went along Osborne Street to Roslyn Road, then turned down Nassau Street toward River Avenue.

A sign posted on the door of the pharmacy said it would begin administering doses at 9 a.m. One person in line told CBC News they spoke to a pharmacist who said the pharmacy planned to offer Pfizer doses this week.

Last week, the provincial government said it planned to ramp up walk-in appointments at supersites, and doctor's offices and pharmacies were also going to get tens of thousands of doses.

On Thursday, the province announced it will be receiving fewer than half of the shipments of Pfizer vaccine it had been expecting for the first week of July.

Health officials said they expected to receive about 105,000 Moderna vaccine doses by the end of last week and another 200,000 by the end of this week.

As of Sunday, 71 per cent of Manitobans age 12 and up had recieved a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 24 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The province aims to have at least 70 per cent of eligible Manitobans with a first dose and 25 per cent of the eligible population with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 1.