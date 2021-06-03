City of Winnipeg opens splash pads to provide heat relief

The City of Winnipeg is opening spray pads to provide relief from the extreme heat that has blanketed most of southern Manitoba.

The provincial government had announced on Wednesday that it would temporarily relax public health orders to allow municipalities to open facilities to help residents cool off.

At a news conference Thursday, Mayor Brian Bowman and Jay Shaw, the city's assistant manager of emergency management, announced that splash pads would open from noon until 8 p.m. until June 12.

Bowman and Shaw said the facilities are being opened strictly for the purpose of cooling off and are not meant to be used recreationally.

"If you are able to get relief from the heat at your personal residence, because you are fortunate enough to have access to air conditioning or you have a sprinkler or pool in your own backyard, we are asking you not to use these spray pads at this time," Shaw said.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the Prairies, including southern Manitoba.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist Jon Sauder forecasts the high Thursday will reach around 32 C, while Friday could break a record with a possible high of 36 C.

There is a chance of a shower or thunderstorm by Sunday afternoon.

People using the city facilities are asked to limit their time to 30 minutes. Health orders limiting people to gathering only with members of their household remain in effect.

City staff who had been deployed to parks to help inform people about public health orders are being reassigned to help monitor the splash pads.

The open spray pads include:

Central Park.

Fort Rouge.

Freight House.

Gateway.

Jill Officer Park.

Lindenwoods.

Lindsey Wilson Park.

Machray Park.

Provencher Park.

Park City West.

River Heights.

St. Norbert.

Shaughnessy.

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool.

Sturgeon Heights.

Valley Gardens.

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park.

Waverley Heights.

Westdale.

West Kildonan.

The city will also have water bottles available at all library branches, as well as at a cooling tent set up at Central Park. As well, water tanks are being delivered to the Salvation Army and West Broadway Community Centre to provide people with drinking water.