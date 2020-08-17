City survey seeks feedback on expanded open streets program
Program that closed streets to vehicles scheduled to last until at least Sept. 7
The City of Winnipeg wants to hear feedback on its expanded open streets program, which limited vehicle traffic on routes throughout the city to create bike and pedestrian-friendly spaces every day of the week.
An online survey asks for responses from people living along open streets routes, residents on adjacent streets and people who use the routes.
The city regularly limits vehicle traffic to one block on four streets on Sundays and holidays in summer, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, when more people headed outdoors for recreation and many avoided buses, the closures were extended to seven days a week.
The program expanded to 10 streets and was originally scheduled to end on July 6, but the city extended that until at least Sept. 7.
The affected streets are:
- Lyndale Drive — Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street.
- Scotia Street — Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue.
- Wellington Crescent — Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street.
- Wolseley Avenue — Raglan Road to Maryland Street.
- Churchill Drive — Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue.
- Egerton Road — Bank Avenue to Morier Avenue.
- Kildonan Drive — Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent, and Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place.
- Kilkenny Drive — Burgess Avenue to Patricia Avenue and Kings Drive.
- Rover Avenue — Hallet Street to Stephens Street.
- Vialoux Drive — Alcrest Drive to Wexford Street.
