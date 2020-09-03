City of Winnipeg to close 6 active transportation routes after Labour Day weekend

More than half of the active transportation routes throughout Winnipeg will be closing after the long weekend, the city announced in a news release Thursday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city designated 10 roadways as "open streets," limiting vehicle traffic to one block from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The city usually limits vehicle traffic to one block on four of those streets on Sundays and holidays, from the Victoria Day long weekend until Thanksgiving, but expanded the closures in an effort to create bike- and pedestrian-friendly routes during the pandemic.

As of Sept. 8, the program will end for six of the current routes. Vehicle traffic will be limited on the remaining four only on Sundays and holidays after the Labour Day weekend, the city said in its release.

Motor vehicle traffic will continue to be limited on these routes from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays until Oct. 12:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street.

Scotia Street – Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue.

Wellington Crescent – Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street.

Wolseley Avenue – Raglan Road to Maryland Street.

Signs informing people they are entering or leaving an active transportation route will be posted at each end of the route. Barricades marking the ends of the routes will also be in place during operational hours, the city said.

Violating the motor vehicle restrictions can result in a fine under Winnipeg's traffic bylaw, the city added.

The vehicle restrictions will end after Sept. 8 on these routes:

Churchill Drive — Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue.

Egerton Road — Bank Avenue to Morier Avenue.

Kildonan Drive — Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent, and Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place.

Kilkenny Drive — Burgess Avenue to Patricia Avenue and Kings Drive.

Rover Avenue — Hallet Street to Stephens Street.

Vialoux Drive — Alcrest Drive to Wexford Street.

The city launched an online survey last month to gauge reaction to the program. Residents can still provide feedback for future consideration via that survey until Monday, the city's news release said.