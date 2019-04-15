What's open in Winnipeg on Easter weekend

The Easter long weekend is here, bringing along warmer temperatures for Winnipeg.

Here's a rundown of what's open and what's closed.

City services

All city offices are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The City of Winnipeg recommends residents contact call 311 or email 311@winnipeg.ca, or visit the website, if civic assistance is required.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday.

On Monday, Transit will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Garbage and recycling pickup

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled on Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays.

Libraries

All libraries are closed on Good Friday. They'll operate during regular hours on Saturday and close again on Sunday.

Some libraries will be open on Monday:

Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, and West Kildonan libraries will be open 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.

Harvey Smith Library will be open 2 p.m. — 6 p.m.

All other libraries will be closed Monday.

Leisure centres

All leisure centres will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Regular hours of operation are in effect for Saturday and Sunday.

Swimming pools

All City of Winnipeg swimming pools will be closed Good Friday, except for the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and Seven Oaks Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Margaret Grant Pool, which will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular hours of operation are in effect for all pools on Saturday. Pools will open as scheduled on Sunday but close at 4 p.m.

All pools are closed on Easter Monday except the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Animal services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. over the Easter weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Cemetery offices will be closed Friday and Monday.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Liquor Marts will be closed on Good Friday.

They'll operate on extended Easter hours on Saturday. All stores will open at 9 a.m. and close at 11 p.m., except for these ones:

Hargrave and Ellice: 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Cityplace: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Jefferson (Express): closed.

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be closed on Sunday. They'll be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, except for the location at Cityplace, which closes at 7 p.m., the location at Main and Pritchard, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the location at Jefferson (express), which will be closed.

Shopping malls

Major malls will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, including CF Polo Park, St. Vital Centre, Grant Park Shopping Centre, Garden City Shopping Centre and the Kenaston Outlet Collection.

Museums and galleries

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday but closed on Easter Monday.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but closed on Easter Monday.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.