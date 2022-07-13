Winnipeg police respond to gun-related incident in Osborne Village

Police taped off the front steps of a three-storey apartment building and closed part of the Osborne Village street it's on following what a spokesperson called a gun-related incident.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Claude Chancy said multiple units responded to the incident, though he would not provide any further details about what happened Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a rifle was seen on the steps of the building at 391 Gertrude Ave. near Osborne Street. Multiple marked and unmarked police vehicles were also still at the scene.

Several stun guns with wires still attached were also seen on the ground nearby.

Gertrude Avenue was closed from Osborne to Scott Street.

Chancy said police will likely not release details about what happened until Thursday.

Several stun guns with wires still attached were also seen on the ground nearby.

