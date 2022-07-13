Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Winnipeg police respond to gun-related incident in Osborne Village

Multiple units responded to a gun-related incident in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village area Wednesday afternoon, police say.

More details not expected to be released until Thursday, police spokesperson says

CBC News ·
An Osborne Village apartment building was cordoned off with police tape after an incident on Wednesday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police taped off the front steps of a three-storey apartment building and closed part of the Osborne Village street it's on following what a spokesperson called a gun-related incident.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Claude Chancy said multiple units responded to the incident, though he would not provide any further details about what happened Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a rifle was seen on the steps of the building at 391 Gertrude Ave. near Osborne Street. Multiple marked and unmarked police vehicles were also still at the scene.

Several stun guns with wires still attached were also seen on the ground nearby.

Gertrude Avenue was closed from Osborne to Scott Street.

Chancy said police will likely not release details about what happened until Thursday.

An apartment building is taped off by police as stun guns sit nearby.
Several stun guns with wires still attached were also seen on the ground nearby. (Travis Golby/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now