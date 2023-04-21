3 Winnipeg officers charged with assault in connection with 2022 arrest

Three Winnipeg police officers have been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a male reported he was injured during an arrest last year.

Const. Evan Fehr, Const. Barry Knudsen and Const. Tyler Rahn of the Winnipeg Police Service are to appear in court next month on the charges, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release on Friday.

The IIU received a report on April 12, 2022, about an allegation of a serious injury sustained by a male one day earlier, according to Friday's news release. The injury allegedly happened while he was being arrested by three Winnipeg officers, the police watchdog said.

Around that time, an IIU news release described an incident near the corner of Notre Dame Avenue and Isabel Street that had been reported to the investigative unit.

At about 9:30 p.m. on April 11, 2022, an off-duty officer reportedly saw a man stealing a catalytic converter on Young Street, according to an April 13, 2022, news release.

The officer confronted the man, who fled, but the officer caught up to him at 493 Notre Dame Ave., the police watchdog said at the time.

"An altercation ensued" and the officer "secured" the man until uniformed officers arrived, the news release said.

He was taken into custody and later transported to Health Sciences Centre, where he was found to have a fractured left orbital bone — something defined as a serious injury under the unit's regulations, the IIU said last April.

Police said one of the officers also sustained lacerations and bruising, according to the news release.

The investigative unit then asked the public for information or video footage that could help in its investigation.

On Friday, the IIU, which investigates all serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers, said there are reasonable grounds to believe a crime occurred, so it has authorized charges against the three officers.

More from CBC Manitoba: