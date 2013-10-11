Staffer at downtown Winnipeg nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at a downtown Winnipeg nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19 and joins a growing list of cases inside long-term personal care facilities managed by Ontario-based Revera Inc.

The company confirmed late Wednesday it received confirmation a day earlier that an employee at the Parkview Place long term care facility on Edmonton Street, in the Central Park area, tested positive for COVID-19.

Revera spokesperson Larry Roberts said the staffer last worked on April 2 and is at home in self-isolation.

The COVID-19 case is at least the second at a Revera facility in Winnipeg.

Last Friday, the company confirmed a patient tested positive for COVID-19 at the Poseidon Care Centre in River Heights. The two cases are part of a growing list at Revera facilities across the country.

There have been cases at care homes in Calgary, Kitchener, Toronto, West Vancouver, Ottawa and Windsor, some of which have resulted in deaths.

More to come