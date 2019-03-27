Ice age returns to St. Boniface rink, half a year and half a million dollars later

There's a new layer of ice on a Winnipeg rink left bare for months, after the arena's old ice-making plant conked out and left the centre facing a nearly $500,000 price tag to replace it.

The first test layer of ice has been poured at Notre Dame Arena in St. Boniface, months after the old machine broke down and cost the arena its entire 2018-19 hockey season.

"It's an arena. That's what it was built for," said board president Ray Comeault. "To have the arena sitting empty all winter wasn't right — it's like … having a car sitting there doing nothing for a full year."

The death of the old machine, which had previously served in a meat-packing plant, wasn't unexpected, Comeault said. But it came at a bad time for the arena, which had been hoping to eventually replace it over the summer months.

The new ice-making plant at Notre Dame Arena is more powerful and energy efficient than the old one, said board president Ray Comeault. (Radio-Canada)

"It was a hit on the community for everyone, for the kids, the families, high school teams, and even the older players," Comeault said.

"But financially, believe it or not, the loss of revenue came in at approximately $270,000. That's what happens when you lose an entire season."

'Modern for Notre Dame'

The new machine cost about $500,000, he said, much of which came from funds the arena had tucked away for that purpose. The City of Winnipeg pitched in $125,000 and the provincial government contributed $50,000.

It's more powerful and energy efficient than the old model, Comeault added, and can be monitored remotely. It's expected to last 20 to 25 years.

"It's modern for Notre Dame," he said.

After the test run, the rink will be ready to go for the start of this year's hockey season in August.

"We're very excited," Comeault said. "We're looking to the future now."