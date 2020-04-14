Winnipeg school searches for time capsule buried 50 years ago

A Winnipeg school is trying to solve a 50-year-old mystery using metal detectors and good old word of mouth.

"It started really innocently," said David Everley, principal of Nordale School, a kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Norwood Flats.

"In the fall, a gentleman called me up randomly and said, 'Do you know anything about the time capsule?'"

As it turned out, no one did — at least, not very much.

The caller had been a student at the school in 1970, and recalled burying a time capsule that year. The plan, he said, was for the school to dig up again 50 years later, in 2020, to celebrate Manitoba's 150th anniversary.

But now, nobody can remember exactly where they put it.

"[We] asked around. People kind of [said], 'Yeah, I think I remember something about it, but not sure,'" Everley said.

"I sent one of my staff members out with a metal detector.… They kind of thought it was in one corner by Coniston and Birchdale, so we searched that area, to no luck."

The school sent emails to alumni of Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute, the high school where most Nordale students go after Grade 8. That led to a slew of great responses from former students sharing their latest updates, Everley said — and, at last, a more solid clue.

"We did finally get some people [who said], 'Yeah, I do remember it. We think it might be by the flagpole,'" he said.

'No idea' what's inside

That makes sense to him.

The playground behind the school was recently renovated, and nothing got dug up in the process.

The flagpole, however, is on the front lawn, and Everley suspects the time capsule could have been buried between the pole and a prominent tree nearby.

Once the snow melts, that's where they'll look first, he said. But what they'll find inside, and how they'll celebrate its discovery, is still unclear.

One former student said a recipe of her grandmother's was placed in it after winning an award at Festival du Voyageur. Another asked if the school's old strap could be buried inside.

"I have no idea [what's inside]," Everley said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what what comes out of it."

Plans on hold due to COVID-19

The school had previously planned a special assembly to commemorate the find, and classes were working on projects to put into a new time capsule.

Those plans are on hold, Everley said, since the school has been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will get a chance to do it eventually," Everley said. "It just probably won't be on May 12, unfortunately."

In the meantime, the school hopes to find a yearbook from 1970 — it's the one year they can't find a book for, Everley said, and he suspects the time capsule's burial is documented in it.

They're also still getting plenty of emails from people with tidbits of information, and heartwarming stories from years gone by.

"People are still emailing in," Everley said. "Someone talked to someone, who knows someone, who knows someone, who knows someone who was there — which is typical Winnipeg, right?"

If you have information to share, you can contact David Everley at david.everley@lrsd.net.