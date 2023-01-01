Winnipeg emergency crews respond to New Year's Day house fire on Pritchard Avenue

A two-storey house on Pritchard Avenue in caught fire Sunday afternoon, temporarily displacing its four residents, a Winnipeg platoon fire chief says.

The fire started on the second floor of the wood frame house between MacGregor and Andrews streets, and residents safely got themselves out, acting platoon chief Ted MacDougall says.

Emergency social services will connect the four people with somewhere to stay temporarily.

The main floor and basement have water damage, MacDougall said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

