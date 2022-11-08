Advocate wants to know why Winnipeg's newcomer policy still isn't in place, nearly 3 years after approval

An advocate for immigrants wants to know why a plan to make Winnipeg a truly inclusive city is collecting dust.

In 2020, the City of Winnipeg adopted the Newcomer Welcome and Inclusion Policy . Reuben Garang, executive director of Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, says the policy was co-created by his organization and the city.

The intent was to make sure there was a policy in place to guide newcomers in Winnipeg to available resources. But fast forward to today, and Garang says the policy has yet to be fully funded or implemented by the city.

"The city is trying hard to implement the policy, and we appreciate that. We have seen their commitment," Garang told host Keisha Paul during a Saturday interview with CBC's Weekend Morning Show.

But he says more resources and commitment are needed from the city for the policy to be implemented.

Each year, thousands of newcomers make Winnipeg their home, and Garang says they face social and economic challenges as they attempt to integrate.

Engagement workshops were held after the policy was first endorsed by the city in 2019. Some main concerns for newcomers identified during the sessions included affordable and inclusive access to recreational opportunities, transit, employment and city services.

"We have people who have needs, and we want them to be able to access services," said Garang. "We want them to live in a city without discrimination."

Two positions would be created under the policy: one to oversee the implementation of the policy and one to improve relations between newcomers and other communities, especially Indigenous people, said Garang.

Garang met with new Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham, who publicly agreed to implement the policy at a candidates' forum prior to his election.

"We think that he will act on it as he has promised."

Update coming in 2023: spokesperson

A city spokesperson said Winnipeg's public service is working on the second phase of implementing the policy, which was approved by council on Feb. 27.

It will give a status update to council's human rights committee and priority activities for the third phase in the first quarter of 2023, communications officer Adam Campbell said in an email on Monday.

Campbell said the city has also already taken several actions linked to the newcomer policy.

Those include working to create Winnipeg's equity office and putting on a job fair for newcomer and Indigenous youth for seasonal jobs in recreation and parks.

The city has also introduced several anti-racism initiatives and worked with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service on a new program to reduce barriers for aspiring firefighters, Campbell said.