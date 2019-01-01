Doctor's orders: Winnipeg's first baby of 2019 born to physicians

A pair of Winnipeg doctors are the parents of the city's first baby of 2019.

Saul Avi Udow, born 25 minutes after the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, arrived at a healthy seven pounds, 14 ounces, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The boy was delivered at the Women's Hospital at the Health Sciences Centre.

The Winnipeg hospital is familiar to the parents, since they're both employed with the WRHA's Medicine Program.

The family did not wish to speak to media and is choosing to celebrate the birth privately, the health authority said.