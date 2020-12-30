Private fireworks sales explode in Winnipeg after New Year's displays banned due to COVID-19

Manitobans who want to start the New Year with a bang must take matters into their own hands after large gatherings were banned by pandemic restrictions.

The usual New Year's Eve fireworks displays won't happen this year, which has led to an explosion in private retail sales, a local fireworks seller says.

Candice Mitchell, director of sales and events for Archangel Fireworks, says they first noticed an increase in individual sales around Canada Day, when the company normally would put on up to 60 displays.

"We put a call out and a challenge to all of the people who were able to do it themselves for their families," Mitchell said.

"We've really seen an increase in people who have never done fireworks before who are stepping up to the table for the first time over Canada Day and now New Year's, so it's really exciting."

Archangel focuses on safety and offers advice to newbies on how to set up their own custom fireworks display, she said.

"When we talk to people who have never done their own fireworks display, we try to give them tips and tricks on how to properly set the show up, when to do it, and then we guide them through with a custom, choreographed show. So we help people paint the sky by numbers and we take a lot of the guesswork out of it."

The City of Winnipeg has detailed information on how to safely conduct a fireworks display.

Anyone wanting to set off fireworks within City of Winnipeg limits must have a permit. People in Winnipeg can download an application form from the city's website or email fireinspections@winnipeg.ca .

People living outside the city should contact their local municipal authority to learn about regulations.

The spot where the fireworks are set off must be at least 100 feet (about 30 metres) away from any structures, which would exclude most residential properties, the City of Winnipeg says on its website.

Roman candles must have a clearance of at least 30 metres by 30 metres.

Make sure there are no overhead wires, branches or other obstructions.

Keep a pail of water, garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby to dispose of the fireworks.

No one may set off fireworks into any building or vehicle, or into any street or public place.

If you don't own the property, you must get written consent from the owner before setting off fireworks.

No one may set off fireworks on city land unless they have permission from the department responsible for the land. The city parks department requires up to 10 days to process an application.

To set off fireworks safely, bury all long fireworks at least halfway down into the firing base. Light all fireworks at arms length, preferably with a lighting stick, standing back and keeping your face turned away, and light the fuse at the tip.

Wear safety glasses or goggles.

Don't fire in windy conditions, and store fireworks in a cool, dry, ventilated place in a locked container, away from children.