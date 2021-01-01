Winnipeg's 1st baby of 2021 born at St. Boniface Hospital

The first baby born in Winnipeg in the year 2021 arrived at 12:38 a.m. at St. Boniface Hospital, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The health authority made the announcement in a tweet Friday morning.

The family has asked for privacy.

