Winnipeg's 1st baby of the decade born at HSC Women's Hospital
Manitoba·Updated

A baby boy was delivered to the Singh family at 12:18 a.m. at the HSC Winnipeg Women's Hospital. He weighs seven pounds, 11 ounces (3.5 kilograms), says Shared Health.

CBC News ·
The Singh family had a baby boy Wednesday morning — the first newborn of 2020. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Winnipeg's first newborn baby of the decade has arrived, according to Shared Health Manitoba.

The child is not named yet, the family says.

