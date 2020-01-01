Winnipeg's 1st baby of the decade born at HSC Women's Hospital
A baby boy was delivered to the Singh family at 12:18 a.m. at the HSC Winnipeg Women's Hospital. He weighs seven pounds, 11 ounces (3.5 kilograms), says Shared Health.
Baby boy born at 12:18 a.m., weighs 7 lbs, 11 ounces
Winnipeg's first newborn baby of the decade has arrived, according to Shared Health Manitoba.
A baby boy was delivered to the Singh family at 12:18 a.m. at the HSC Winnipeg Women's Hospital.
The newborn weighs seven pounds, 11 ounces (3.5 kilograms), says Shared Health.
The child is not named yet, the family says.