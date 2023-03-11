2nd section of Winnipeg's Nestaweya River Trail closes for the season

A second section of Winnipeg's Nestaweya River Trail has closed for the season.

The section of skating, walking and cross-country skiing from Churchill Drive to the Norwood Bridge on the Red River has been blocked off, The Forks said in a news release on Saturday morning.

Access points on the river have also closed. The Forks has stopped monitoring ice thickness in this section.

The closure comes less than a week after The Forks announced the section from Hugo Docks to the Donald Street Bridge on the Assiniboine River was closed for the season.

The Red River portion of the trail, from The Forks to Queen Elizabeth Way, remains open. The Assiniboine portion from the Donald Street Bridge to Norwood Bridge is also still open.

For up to date trail information and conditions please visit TheForks.com/Skate.

