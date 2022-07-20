Time of the essence for hopes to rejuvenate Neechi Commons with new co-operative

The people behind Neechi Commons have a new plan and vision for building they occupied for five years on Winnipeg's Main Street, but they need the financing to make it happen.

Community organizations, residents and representatives from Winnipeg businesses gathered Tuesday night at Barber House — a North Point Douglas community meeting space — to hear about what the future could look like for the building, which formerly operated as a staff-owned co-operative that was home to a grocery store, restaurant and gallery space.

"We want to rejuvenate Neechi Commons," Louise Champagne, a member of the Neechi Commons multi-stakeholder co-operative, said at the public meeting. "We want to sign up members to the new co-operative, and then we're looking for some interim financing so we can get control back of our project, our building."

But time is of the essence. When Neechi Commons closed its doors and ended operations in 2018 due to mounting debt, its commercial lender, Assiniboine Credit Union, took control of the building.

Neechi Commons still holds the title to the building, but ACU has tried to find a buyer for it to settle Neechi's debt, which stood at $3.9 million in 2018.

Now, the co-op says the credit union has notified them that it has accepted the terms of a prospective buyer's conditional offer for purchase of the building.

Citing member privacy, an Assiniboine Credit Union spokesperson said he couldn't comment on the specific situation.

"We do continue to work with interested parties who have a vision and financial plan for the property," said ACU marketing director Dean Beleyowski.

The co-op board's treasurer, Russ Rothney, told about 25 people gathered at Barber House the group's plan is to find interim financing so it can retire its current commercial loan and transfer property ownership to its non-profit, the Neechi Commons Multi-Stakeholders Co-operative.

Depending on negotiations with the lender, Rothney says the co-op needs to raise between $3 million and $5 million in interim funding to pay off that loan.

The Neechi Commons building, at 865 Main St. in Winnipeg, is shown in an August 2020 photo. Neechi Foods Co-Op Ltd. built the complex and operated it from 2013 to 2018. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The co-op says it wants to revitalize the space with a mix of businesses and social services that benefit the neighbourhood and wider community, with a special focus on regional, healthy food.

"It's a bit like a hub to bring together groups that can share resources and provide valuable services," Rothney said.

Their plans include reopening Kookum's Bakery, opening an Indigenous arts centre, providing education and training services, and long-term inclusive housing.

Neechi Foods Co-Op Ltd. built the complex and operated it from 2013 to 2018, with what it describes as "a huge investment of volunteer time and personal funds."

Co-op representatives say their lawyer has reassured them there's still time to pay off their loan before the building is sold.

Rothney says the co-op has other options in the works, but he's hopeful a philanthropist will come forward with the interim financing the group needs.

'A bit of a hope and a dream'

Members of the North Point Douglas Seniors' Association were among those at Tuesday's public meeting. The group delivers food to seniors in the area and provides other services, like access to computers and space to socialize.

The association's program manager says it's difficult to find space to rent in the neighbourhood.

North Point Douglas Seniors' Association program manager Sandy Dzedzora says her organization hasn't been able to find space in the neighbourhood, and would like to share space at Neechi Commons. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

"Our organization could not find a place in Point Douglas, even though we are in Point Douglas," said Sandy Dzedzora. "I have been interested in this [Neechi Commons] building because it's just sitting here."

Others in attendance were concerned about the amount of funding needed and the tight timeline to raise it before the building is sold to someone else.

"I think it's a bit of a hope and a dream for this proposal to come through," said Ben Thiessen, the housing chair for the Point Douglas Residents Committee. "I'd love to see it happen, but it doesn't seem super strong."

Thiessen says the building has been a point of contention in the neighbourhood after the last tenant.

Benjamin Thiessen, the housing chair for the Point Douglas Residents Committee, says there's a hole in the neighbourhood in terms of access to fresh food and groceries. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

The social enterprise Self-starting Creative Opportunities for People in Employment, or Sscope, leased the building from Assiniboine Credit Union in August 2020. The agreement was the charity would purchase the building after a year.

But when Sscope's plans to fund the down payment fell through, the organization closed its doors in January 2022.

Thiessen says some residents weren't happy with the environment Sscope created in their neighbourhood. He used to buy his groceries at Neechi Commons and got meat at the butcher, and says he loved the artwork by local Indigenous artists.

"There's a huge hole in our neighbourhood as far as a lack of fresh food, lack of groceries," he said.

"Empty buildings are not good for any neighbourhood, so we do want to see something go in that building and we want to see it flourish."