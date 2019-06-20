Training camp roster to be filled with NBA stars in advance of Winnipeg exhibition

Fresh off Canada's first NBA championship, the head coach of the Toronto Raptors — and now the country's national basketball team — says Winnipeg's rabid fans haven't been far from his mind.

They've reminded Nick Nurse of the challenge ahead — making a contender from maybe the best roster of ballers this country has ever produced.

Canada will host an exhibition game against Nigeria in Winnipeg on Aug. 9.

"We're definitely excited to come," Nurse said on a conference call Tuesday. "I've bumped into a number of people from Winnipeg over the last few weeks that are excited that we're coming."

Nurse said the enthusiasm from fans is remarkable whenever the Raptors travel the country for pre-season tilts, and he expects nothing less when some of the NBA's finest don the red and white.

Spreading the basketball love

"You've got some stars playing and some big-time talent," Nurse said. "It's part of the reason we're coming, is to spread the love around, spread the basketball love around Canada."

On Tuesday, Canada Basketball announced the 29 players invited to the national team training camp in advance of the FIBA World Cup late next month in China.

Several NBA notables are on the list, including Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, third overall draft pick R.J. Barrett, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson and Miami Heat centre Kelly Olynyk.

From the invitation list, around 15 players will fly into Winnipeg. The roster for the game at Bell MTS Place has not been determined.

Team Canada training camp invitee Jamal Murray became the highest paid Canadian athlete in history after agreeing to a five-year, $170 million US maximum contract extension with the Denver Nuggets this summer. (Getty Images)

Kevin Donnelly, vice-president of True North Sports & Entertainment, says Winnipeg has hosted NBA exhibition games before, but this will probably be the strongest collection of basketball talent the city's seen.

"I think the big story is going to be who's going to be their starting players?" Donnelly said. "They've got so many great players that are invited, to get down to a starting five will be very interesting."

Murray headlines Canada's training camp invitations.

The 22-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., averaged 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds for Denver this past season, guiding the upstart Nuggets to within a game of the Western Conference finals. Murray agreed to a five-year, $170-million US contract extension with Denver this summer — the richest deal for a Canadian player in NBA history.

R.J. Barrett, who was drafted third overall by the New York Knicks at this year's NBA Draft, is also on the list of invitees.

The son of Team Canada general manager Rowan Barrett and godson of Canadian basketball legend Steve Nash, the younger Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Duke University last season.

A glaring absence is former No. 1 draft pick Andrew Wiggins, who averaged 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The elder Barrett said he's had conversations with Wiggins, but it came down to him "not feeling like this is the right time."

Playing to win

Wiggins hasn't played for Canada since 2015, when he was benched in an elimination game.

Nurse is expecting a lot from whomever makes his roster.

Although Canada hasn't played in the World Cup in about a decade, the country's experienced an unprecedented spike in talent during the same time span.

"We can go as far as we want to go," he said. "We've got to get together. We've got to develop a really tough mentality defensively. We're going to have to develop a selfless hit-the-open-man offensive mentality.

Jay Triano, Canada's former men's basketball head coach, leads a huddle with his players during the Pan Am Games in Toronto in 2015. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

"When you start doing those things, who knows where you can go."

Playing in the World Cup amounts to a six-week commitment from players, with Canada opening its two-game exhibition series against Nigeria in Toronto on Aug. 7 and then in Winnipeg on Aug. 9.

After those two games, the Canadians will travel to Australia for a five-game exhibition series against Australia (Aug. 16-17), New Zealand (Aug. 20-21) and the Americans (Aug. 26) before heading to China for the tournament itself.

Basketball Canada said a finalized list of training camp attendees will be announced prior to the start of camp.