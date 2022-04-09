Winnipeg's Muslim community shares meal to raise money for 'forgotten crisis' in Yemen

Members of the city's Muslim community met Friday night at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque on Waverley Street for a fundraising iftar, the nightly meal following a day of fasting for Ramadan, to raise money for people suffering during the civil war in Yemen.

"The month of Ramadan is not just about holding ourselves as Muslims from eating and drinking, but charity and being generous in supporting others both locally and abroad," said Usama Khan, CEO of Islamic Relief Canada, the organization that held the event.

"We're here to break fast with our friends from Winnipeg … and hopefully raise awareness of the people of Yemen, which is a forgotten crisis."

The civil war in Yemen started in 2014, when Houthi rebels ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, and seized control of the northern region of the country.

"Since seven years, most of their country was destroyed," said Mohamad Jumaily, the Winnipeg team leader for Islamic Relief Canada. "Infrastructure destroyed — everything. They are miserable."

Mohamad Jumaily, team leader for Islamic Relief Canada, says much of Yemen is destroyed because of the ongoing civil war. Food insecurity and access to clean water are just two issues impacting the population. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

In addition to fasting for Ramadan, many Muslims also pay zakat during the holy month — a charitable donation made to those in need.

Jumaily says that throughout the month of Ramadan, Islamic Relief Canada picks a variety of causes to raise money for.

Last month the organization held an event for relief in Ukraine, and this week they raised money for Yemen.

Usama Khan, CEO of Islamic Relief Canada, says his organization decided to raise money for Yemen because it's an ongoing crisis often forgotten about. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"There [are] so many people around the world who are fasting not by choice, but because they just don't know where their next meal will come from," said Khan, who stressed that food insecurity is just one of the many reasons his organization is raising money for Yemen.

The country also lacks access to clean drinking water and health facilities, he said.

"For Muslims, even when we're fasting, part of it is that empathy of walking in their shoes, seeing how it feels."