Winnipeg Muslim community plans vigil Friday for London attack victims

Manitoba's Muslim community will hold a vigil Friday to support each other after the horrific deaths of four members of one family in London, Ont. when a person drove into them with a pick up truck.

The vigil will be held at the Grand Mosque 2445 Waverley St. at 8 p.m.

Tasneem Vali, vice-chair of the Manitoba Islamic Association, said the organization wanted to find a way to bring the community together to show support for the family.

"This was a family that, you know, is completely wiped out. And there's a little boy who once he you know, once he is better, hopefully, he will have a lot to deal with," she said.

Vali said the organization is still working out whether the vigil will be drive-in, drive-by, or livestreamed.

"With the pandemic and the health restrictions, we can't have congregational services, which is always, you know, it brings a sense of closure … when you have other people and you know you're grieving together," she said.

The association has mental health professionals who volunteer and provide grief counselling services. People can email or call to book appointments.

The family, including a mother and father, two children and their grandmother were out for a walk on Monday when they were run over.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in what police have labelled a hate crime. Police are also considering laying terrorism-related charges.

Vali said the association wants to reach out to youth in the local Muslim community to offer them a chance to speak out.

"We would probably reach out first to the youth in the Muslim community, just with the girls who wear hijab. They are very visibly Muslim," she said.

"This was a terror attack and they were targeted, this family, for being Muslim. So just to people who fear going out … being visibly Muslim."

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman issued a statement Monday afternoon to offer his condolences and acknowledge that Islamophobia continues to exist in Canada.

The Winnipeg sign at The Forks was dimmed as a show of support for the local Muslim community, as well as Muslim people across Canada, Bowman said on Twitter.

Members of the local Muslim community can access grief counselling through the Islamic Social Services Association by emailing info@issacanada.com and the Manitoba Islamic Assocation by emailing counselling@miaonline.org (preferred) or calling (204) 256-1347.