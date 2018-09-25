14-year-old pleads not guilty to 2nd-degree murder in stabbing death of teen

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder after an older teen was beaten and stabbed in Winnipeg last year.

The teen entered the plea in Winnipeg youth court Tuesday, a year to the day after a 17-year-old died following an attack on a sidewalk in the McPhillips Street underpass.

The accused was 13 at the time.

"A life has been lost and a young person has been charged with a very serious offence: murder," provincial court Judge Julie Frederickson told court Tuesday in a warning to the public about the troubling nature of the case.

"Understandably, people will be upset. Some of the testimony you might hear might be upsetting to you."

Crown prosecutor Melissa Carlson told court the 17-year-old victim's final words were spoken to a pair of Winnipeg police officers at the scene, after he emerged from the underpass wounded and looking for help shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2018.

The 17-year-old told the officers who stabbed him, naming the accused, Carlson told court.

Hearsay evidence from a witness about what someone else said is typically barred from Canadian courts. But Carlson and her co-counsel Erika Dolcetti are asking through a voir dire to have the evidence admitted as a "dying declaration" — an exception to rules barring hearsay that dates back to case law from the 19th century.

A voir dire is like a trial within a trial that determines whether evidence is admissable.

CBC is not identifying the victim or accused, due to publication bans under Canada's Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Weapon not found at scene

The trial started Tuesday and is scheduled to take 14 days, split between this week and late October.

Court heard Tuesday morning from two Winnipeg police officers who investigated the scene in the hours after the attack.

Constables Matthew Hazeu and Danielle Aessie testified they saw blood staining the railing and sidewalk underneath the underpass.

Aessie told court she found no weapon at the scene nor in the possession of the accused after he was arrested. She testified she found no DNA from the accused at the scene, either, nor on the victim's clothing.

The accused is being represented by defence attorney Wendy Martin White, with articling student Natasa Andelovic.