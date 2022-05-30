Murder charge laid in death of mom of 4 in the Maples

A Winnipeg man has been charged with murder and a family is grieving after Tessa Perry became the 23rd homicide victim of the year.

Relatives of the mother of four who died of injuries after being assaulted in Winnipeg's Maples neighbourhood Saturday night are reeling in the wake of her death.

"Just let it be known that my sister was too loving for her own good," Lyle Perry said in a statement to CBC News on Monday. "She loved to death."

Tessa, 31, who lived in the city, was assaulted and taken to hospital in critical condition around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the area of Marlow Court near Inkster Boulevard where they found her unconscious, with upper-body injuries.

Justin Alfred Robinson, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Perry's death and a count of failing to comply with a probation order.

The Winnipeg Police Service investigation into the alleged homicide in the Maples neighbourhood continues. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Aimie Genaille, who was also related to Tessa, said she loved her kids "more than anything in this world."

"She was the life in the crowd," Genaille said in a statement to CBC. "She always had a big beautiful smile where the corners of her lips would just about touch her ears. It was that huge.

"We are in such shock, this feels like a bad dream."

Lyle Perry asked for privacy as the family grieves.

A candlelight vigil for Tessa is slated for Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. at 100 Marlow Court.

Tessa is the third Indigenous woman to be killed in the city in three weeks.

On May 16, Rebecca Contois, 24, was found dead in North Kildonan. On May 19, Doris Trout, 25, was found deceased in an apartment lobby on Kennedy Avenue in downtown Winnipeg.

