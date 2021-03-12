Canada-wide warrant issued for Winnipeg man wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Winnipeg man wanted in connection with the death of Russel Gibeault after an assault at a house in the city's West End last week.

Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Gibeault, 30.

Winnipeg police were called to a house in the area of Agnes Street and Ellice Avenue on March 12, where they found Gibeault unconscious due to a serious assault.

Paramedics rushed Gibeault to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Nelson is described as five feet, 11 inches, with a medium build. He has brown eyes and black medium-length hair, with a moustache and goatee. He has a skull-with-horns tattoo on his left forearm.

Police said anyone who sees Nelson should not to approach him, but call 911. Anyone with information about Nelson can call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

