'Will you marry me?' Winnipeg artist paints driveway mural to help woman pop the question

A Winnipeg woman commissioned a local artist to make her fiancée-to-be's dreams come true with a massive mural on their driveway asking the mother of all questions: "Will you marry me?"

Carly Murray wanted to propose to her partner, Stephanie Andrade, on the anniversary of their first date, which fell last Friday.

"I was looking for something kind of like unique and, you know, kind of something special for Stephanie and I," Murray said.

"I was really excited for her and her reaction. I just wanted to ... create a special moment for her because, I mean, she deserves it."

That's when she decided to reach out to local mural artist Rachel Lancaster on social media with a last-minute request for help with a huge mural to surprise Andrade.

"I just I just thought of this idea and I reached out to her, and she was able to rearrange her Friday evening to come and get this piece done," Murray told CBC News in an interview Monday.

"And it just so happened that Stephanie had a fully booked day to be out of the home, so Rachel was able to get this piece done within three to four hours for us."

That evening, Murray led a blindfolded Andrade to driveway. When Andrade took the covering off, she saw Murray kneeling with a ring her hand, and the mural, surrounded by candles.

She said yes.

Stephanie Andrade and Carly Murray snapped a selfie after Andrade said yes to Murray's marriage proposal on Friday. (Submitted by Carly Murray)

"I was actually just shocked," Andrade said.

"It was already … a really special day for us," she said — earlier that day, she had met with doctors to start in vitro fertilization with Murray so they can have a baby together.

The proposal "made it even more special," she said. "I had no idea."

For a moment, Andrade wasn't even sure her fiancée was serious, because Murray is a joker.

"Carly is a goofball, honestly. Sometimes she'd pretend throughout the day, at 2 p.m., and be like, 'Hey, babe, come here, come here. I have something to tell you.' And she'd be like, 'OK, do you want to get married?'"

Rachel Lancaster painted a proposal mural on the driveway of Murray and Andrade's Winnipeg home. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Painting the mural was a special task for the artist as well. Lancaster said she has never painted an engagement mural before.

"I was honoured to be part of that," she said.

"I always love when art can be part of people's lives in awesome and amazing ways like this.... I like being a Christmas present, I love being a birthday present, and [when] people are excited to get my art."

The newly engaged couple is planning a destination wedding in Mexico in 2023, hopefully with a new baby in tow.

Sadly, by that time the mural will have washed away, because it's not meant to stay on the driveway forever.